Action to be taken against Ali

Boxer Mohammad Ali will face disciplinary action after failing to appear for the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions weigh-in today.

Ali was scheduled to compete against Ratu Filise Nabua in a welterweight contest.

Promoter Naroon Buksh revealed he had to contact Ali during the weigh-in to ascertain his whereabouts.

Upon enquiry, Ali claimed he had sustained an injury a few days prior, preventing his attendance.

However, this explanation was not accepted by the Boxing Commission of Fiji.

Commission chair Adi Narayan confirmed that measures will be taken against Ali for his failure to provide prior notice of his withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Ratu Filise Nabua’s opponent for the welterweight contest is still awaiting confirmation.

Tomorrow's event starts at 5pm and fans can watch the Live action for $99 FJD on the FBC's pay-per-view platform Vitiplus.



