Women demand more power on the global stage

[Source: Ministry of Women/ Facebook]

Pacific women leaders want stronger regional unity and more seats at global tables.

They met in Tonga last week to push gender equality in the region.

The meeting looked at how the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific the updated Gender Equality Declaration, and the Pacific Platform for Action can drive change.

One key proposal is to host a UN treaty body session in the Pacific every five years. The first would be the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2030.

Leaders also say there must be a clear process to nominate Pacific experts for global roles, including senior UN positions.

They thanked Fiji for hosting the CEDAW meeting earlier this year.

