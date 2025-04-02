WHO calls for strong multisectoral approach

The World Health Organization states that a multisectoral, coordinated approach spanning the health, finance, law enforcement, and justice sectors is critical to combating the growing illicit tobacco trade.

WHO Secretariat Patrick Musavuli stresses that Illicit tobacco products, often sold at lower prices and without regulation, are increasingly becoming a global health crisis.

He adds this is contributing to higher smoking rates, especially among vulnerable populations.

“So mutual administrative assistance is also very key. So the protocol is really a strong legal instrument relying on collaboration. Without collaboration, without cooperation, it’s very difficult.”

Musavuli says they undermine national tax systems, depriving governments of crucial revenue that could otherwise support public health initiatives and other essential services.

He adds there is an urgent need for governments and international bodies to come together, align their strategies, and work collaboratively to close the growing gaps that allow the illicit tobacco market to thrive.

