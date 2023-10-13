VKB registered Fijians overseas to work in Fiji visa-free

The Immigration Department and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs have officially signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow Fijians living overseas who are registered under the Vola-Ni-Kawabula to work and live in Fiji visa-free.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Immigration Mason Smith highlighted that this follows the amendment by parliament to the Immigration Act of 2023 on July 24 this year.

He says the two departments will work together to ensures terms and conditions are duly followed.

“Once names are certified, applicants will be allowed to enter, reside, and work in Fiji without needing a permit, and we want to assure you that we will be working very closely together as government departments to ensure the government’s intent is fully realized and the areas of cooperation articulated in the MOU are carried out in good faith.”

He says that this condition is now effective.

However, Smith adds that this will strictly be for those who are registered under the VKB at the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, and the department of immigration will only have read-only access to the VKB database in terms of verification of names for the VKB certificate authenticity and nothing else.