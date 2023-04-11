Violence not a taboo issue: FCOSS

Families need to openly discuss the nature of violence and its effect on society.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says the issue is not discussed enough within the family unit.

Catanasiga says many families in the country are subjected to or witness various forms of violence at home or in their communities, which could give the impression that violence is an acceptable avenue to solve issues and conflicts.

“So it’s no wonder our young people, in particular young men, are opting for violence to deal with issues that can very easily be resolved. We have to acknowledge the environment they are in and where they are getting ideas for resolving conflicts from.”

Catanasiga says this issue can be resolved if parents and guardians speak with their families about the fact that violence is not the answer and discuss the correct way to resolve conflicts.

The FCOSS Executive Director made these comments in light of the concerning trend of street brawls, muggings and safety concerns plaguing the capital city.