Vinaka Fiji improves lives in Yasawa

Vinaka Fiji, the charity arm of South Sea Cruises has been making an impact in the Yasawa’s since its establishment in 2010.

Over the years, the organization has focused on improving livelihoods and addressing key challenges faced by local communities.

Coordinator Samisoni Uditu states that one of the charity’s standout initiatives is the installation of rainwater harvesting systems, which have brought clean water to remote areas.

[Vinaka Fiji Coordinator Samisoni Uditu]

Collaborating with the Water Authority and Habitat Fiji, Uditu says the charity has ensured that clean, reliable water sources are available in the various communities in Yasawa, making a significant difference in their daily lives.



[Rainwater harvesting system set-up by Vinaka Fiji]

Uditu says with the help of volunteers, Vinaka Fiji has enhanced educational outcomes in schools, providing resources and training to improve teaching and learning standards.

“These groups come in to work in schools, improving the education system in one-to-one reading and other components that need to be improved in most of the schools in the Yasawa. The volunteer groups have also been working in different schools, trying to improve the education on literacy and numeracy.”

On the environmental front, Vinaka Fiji’s marine conservation program continues to thrive as they established a marine protected area in Naviti, the organization is helping to preserve marine biodiversity.

By working alongside local communities, volunteers, and government partners, the charity has proven that sustainable development is possible even in the most remote areas.

