Budget 2025-26

VAT slashed to 12.5%, government unveils sweeping tariff cuts

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 27, 2025 9:47 am

The government has taken some bold decisions to cushion the impact of external price pressures on the cost of living by reducing the Value Added Tax to 12.5 percent from 15 percent.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says this will come into effect from August 1st.

In his 2025-2026 National Budget address in Parliament this morning, he says this reduction in VAT will deliver tax relief of $250 million to people.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is in addition to the $250 million in relief provided through the continuation of the zero-rated VAT on the 22 essential items.

He says a total of $500 million in VAT relief will be provided to Fijians.

Professor Prasad says some domestic manufacturers and producers have been receiving heavy tariff protection for decades.

He says tariff protection should be temporary, targeted, and transparent.

He says while over the years these protections have been gradually reduced, there are some industries that continue to be heavily protected.

He says they have been seriously reviewing this and, where necessary, they are ready to break these protections for the benefit of our consumers.

He says as a result, they are taking a number of measures in this budget.

Tariff on chicken portions and offals (giblets, liver), which used to receive 42 percent protection, was reduced to 32 percent.

After careful consideration, this is being further reduced to 15 percent in this Budget.

Fiscal duty on frozen fish, including salmon, is reduced from 15 percent to 0 percent, similar to that on canned fish, like salmon and sardines.

Fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, eggplant, pumpkin, banana, avocados, mandarins, watermelons, and pawpaw will continue to attract only 5 percent duty, while other fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, grapes, oranges, pears, celery, capsicums, mushrooms, kiwifruits, cauliflower, broccoli, nuts, etc., which are not available in Fiji, will continue to attract zero duty.

Professor Prasad says every day-use items like potatoes, garlic, onion, tea, and cooking oil will continue to attract zero duty.

Duty on lamb products, which was reduced to zero percent, will continue, while the reduced duty for beef, ducks, corned mutton, corned beef, and canned mackerel, which was reduced from 32 percent to 15 percent in the last budget, will also continue.

The government will maintain the five percent duty on dairy products like liquid milk, powdered milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter.

These products used to receive 32 percent protection under the previous Government, which had provided a 10-year exclusive tariff arrangement to one private company. Now, anyone can import these dairy products at five percent.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Watch the National Budget Announcement LIVE here

Budget 2025-26 LIVE UPDATE

VAT slashed to 12.5%, government unveils sweeping tariff cuts

Struggling households await budget measures

Cancer cases rising among men

Alleged hit-and-run claims life

Interest rate expected to decrease for Housing Authority

Fiji’s cyber workforce plan

Wheelbarrow group urges youth empowerment

eTransport card upgrade deadline extended

World Bank backs climate-smart farming push

Investigators download black box data from fatal Air India crash

Israel halts aid into northern Gaza

Preparation period not an excuse

Tri-Nations Boxing kicks off today

The end of one of football's great full-back duos

Supreme Leader says Iran would strike back if attacked

Ronaldo signs new deal with Al-Nassr

History to be created for Fiji Billiards and Snooker

Budget to boost quality of life: Professor Prasad

Railoa balances teaching and training

Major housing initiatives launched

RBF maintains OPR at 0.25

Suva threat suspect found and referred for psyche assessment

Young voices call for real drug solutions

Five more seasons for Maqala

Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince William’s 43rd Birthday With Adorable Photo

Chand returns home, eyes growth of Fijian golf

At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Colombia landslide

Gavoka sets vision for sustainable tourism future

Kipyegon ready to attack four-minute mile in Nike 'Breaking4' project

Ravunawa calls for commitment in HIV fight

Tabuakoro ordered to correct Sayed-Khaiyum’s name

Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

Disney launches stage musical 'Hercules' in London

Elio and the reason today's original children's films are flopping

Hopes rest with the youths says Dr Brand

Expat preference fueling brain drain: Dr Wood

Fijians assured of balanced, forward-looking budget

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

FTUC urges government to prioritise workers’ rising costs

Islanders call for budget support in agriculture and infrastructure

No scars from last Fiji Test for Wallabies

Budget announcement to include seawall for Naimalavau village

Williams finds discipline and strength in the ring

Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled

Fiji Deaf Rugby team set to compete

FCOSS pushes for citizen power to watch public projects

Delai appointed as referee for Australia and Slovenia clash

First revellers arrive at UK's Glastonbury Festival

Bainimarama demands $337K in pension fight with government

‘Not something to celebrate': As it turns 80 and faces dwindling global clout, can the UN survive？

Kapawale verdict now set for next month

No cuts, no ‘A’ rating – Kajol-starrer Maa is a RARE horror film to be awarded with a U/A certificate

Doctors and moms say these babies in Gaza may die without more formula.

Police dig into COI report

Fiji activates cyber response team

True to life or not, F1 movie draws on decades of drama

Kim Kardashian Starring in Bratz Movie

Sixteen deaths recorded in Kenya protests

Armenia arrests archbishop over alleged coup plot

A chance for my family to experience Fijian life: Mayanavanua

Samoa ready to rumble

Ukraine turns to Africa in its struggle against Russia

Cancer spike among iTaukei women

Minister confident in increased budget assistance

Kwong siblings find strength in numbers for Mini Games Journey

Harassment at sea hits all genders, captain warns

BOG returns to Labasa after two decades

Hidden substances and drug use prompt action in schools

Ronaldo to extend Al-Nassr stay

Calls for support in addiction recovery

Sir Gareth joins the greats as football's seventh knighted manager

Bilateral pledge to crush narcotics threat

Big win for Navitilevu villages

Plan to stop bus card chaos for students

Plan to boost women’s wallets

Greece arrests Georgian suspected of fuelling Chios fire with cigarette

Raducanu misses out on Eastbourne quarter-final

Mahershala Ali doesn't know 'where Marvel is at right now' with Blade reboot: 'Let them know I'm ready'

Ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold as Trump vents frustration with both sides

Kativerata demands urgent action on drug crisis

Tamani and Talacolo’s teams in the hunt

Kwong siblings ready for big splash in Palau

Tora moved by street girls' struggles, Hibiscus Festival date set

Government slams Goundar Shipping for environmental breach

Women seafarers face hidden harassment crisis

Radrodro calls for bold education reforms

Electoral Commission awaits formal notice on vacant seat

Malware and phishing lead cyber attacks

Fiji monitors Middle East crisis, Nationals safe

Rainibogi encourages teammates

Reform could boost jobs, Visa chances

Iran hangs three men

Life-saving services reach hundreds in Navua

Tagi out, Tawake in

US strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear sites

Fiji Army to host British Army in curtain raiser

HIV stigma costly as children infected

US to give $30 million to Gaza aid operation

Naduvalo replaces injured Tuwai in Indian League

FCEF proposes student work attachment

Sean "Diddy" Combs Confirms He Won't Testify in Rare Message to Court

Welfare recipients push for payment hike

Rasoki set for Pacific Mini Games debut

FHTA demands action on infrastructure

TRC pushes for real unity

Fewer Fijians tying the knot

Fiji’s workforce still male-dominated, stats show

Hilton Fiji named a great place to work

'F1' film puts viewers in the driver's seat for a tale of second chances

Rokoua Rasaku signs with SOC Rugby

Government moves to clear old criminal records

Dashcam exposes robbery duo in Suva

Water, mining, transport jobs score pay hikes

Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican

Trump tells Congress that Iran had nuclear weapons program, contradicting US spy agencies

Beast and Junior Binnu tested by amateurs

Weightlifting Fiji eager to compete

Melanesia set to lead global push

Fiji steps up monitoring of peacekeepers in high-risk zones

SGS U18 to sharpen up for next round

Consumer watchdog wants power to name and shame scammers

European giants humbled: Cup World Cup

IDADAIT to target students with tailored awareness activities

Experts say early education holds key to women in engineering

Israel kills 40 in further Gaza bloodshed

FICAC charges man over forged FNU papers

Drugs and known offender seized

FICAC denies reinstatement claims

Duckett leads England to classic defeat of India

FMF launches “Super Wednesday” movie deal at Life Cinemas

Questions raised over police investigation in drug trial

Romuakalou set for national duties

Closing gender gap could boost GDP per capita

Informal settlers express hope for upcoming budget

Bula sidelined for four weeks

Melanesian leaders call for unity amid global fragmentation

Fiji prioritizes climate investments

Proceeds from Natovi 7s to fund truck for students

New building permit system to modernize public service

Messi & Co. set for PSG showdown at Club World Cup

Police link child rape to rising drug use

Wallabies sharpening skills ahead of Lions and Fiji

Fiji teams up with Japan for stronger defenses

Fiji’s 3x3 Basketball eye World Cup and Commonwealth Games spots

Board vows to clear 16-year report backlog

Chua names Final Squad for OFC Women’s Nations Cup

Job numbers drop sharply in key industries

Wood and paint prices spike

Board eyes bigger returns for landowners

Kim Jong Un presides over key party meeting

Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

UK to broaden security focus

Melanesian strength lies in shared vision, says PM

Fiji braces for heavy rain

Regional security strengthened with Fiji-France partnership

Iran ready to respond again if US acts

Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 10 and injure dozens

Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar

Ban glue sales to kids, Council urges

Bad roads costing Labasa taxi operators

Tuiyabayaba locked in for 400m showdown in Palau

FCOSS urges new partnership

Suva Open scheduled for August

Thomas inducted into Hall of Fame

Council seeks funds for Big ‘Look Nasinu’ push

Only six? Guardiola disappointed despite commanding win

Vanua of Verata presents traditional gifts to Lau

Nadi Chamber aims to supercharge tourism and town services

New sugar sector boss tapped to rebuild industry

FCCC puts traders on notice

Fiji Red Cross holds branch training

Johnny Depp has 'no regrets' about Amber Heard defamation trial

Argentina's ex-President Kirchner, under house arrest

Youngsters ready for Australia tour

FHRADC seeks more funding

MSG positioned as strategic pillar amid Pacific geopolitical shifts

Bra-fitting initiative uplifts breast cancer survivors

Training targets climate and human rights action

China says US attack on Iran has damaged its credibility

Youth urged to embrace kava farming as viable industry

How to Train Your Dragon strikes box office gold again

Serbia halts ammunition sales to Israel

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to skip NATO summit

Lynn Hamilton, Sanford and Son and The Waltons actress, dies at 95

World awaits Iranian response after US hits nuclear sites

Cuban turns down offer to be considered Harris' VP

Alcohol disguised as Coke in classrooms

Lal shines at Vancouver Half Marathon

Police hunt driver after body found near Wailevu

Sprint queen eyes more medals

Tavatavanawai and Reece gets All Blacks call-up

Australia says it supports US strike, calls for return to diplomacy

Man jailed for killing host after grog session

PM assumes leadership of Melanesian bloc

Fiji taps global experts to fix health system gaps

Ralph Fiennes teases 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple

Panapasa court case postponed

Trump asks why there would not be 'regime change' in Iran