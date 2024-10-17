USP secures patent for cyber-attack defense system

The University of the South Pacific has received a full patent registered with the Indian Patent Office for a system that addresses cyber-attacks against power grids.

School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics academic and co-inventor, Dr Utkal Mehta collaborated with the National Institute of Technology India and received the full patent.

This secures the intellectual property rights for its innovative design and functionality.

Dr Mehta says increasing reliance on electricity has made the stability of power grids a critical concern for regions such as Fiji.



He adds that cyber-attacks pose significant threats to the operational reliability of these grids, particularly in thermal power plants.

He says an engineer’s key role is to identify problems in our society that can be solved with the help of engineering.

Dr Mehta says a new system called the Tri-parametric Fractional Controller has been developed to address this challenge.

He says the TFC combines traditional and fractional control methods to achieve optimal frequency regulation.

Dr Mehta highlights that by effectively addressing the challenges posed by cyber-attacks and ensuring grid stability, this innovative solution can contribute to a more resilient and efficient energy infrastructure in Fiji and other regions.

He further says this development holds significant potential for enhancing the security and reliability of power grids worldwide, including in Fiji.