USP graduation highlights education as a force for progress

The University of the South Pacific’s 2025 Tonga Graduation has celebrated the institution’s core values and commitment to shaping a stronger Pacific.

Held at the Tonga High Indoor Stadium, the ceremony was attended by USP Chancellor King Tupou VI.

Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the USP Council, Siosiua ‘Utoikamanu, reminded graduates that education is a shared responsibility and a pathway to uplift and empower Pacific communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He encouraged graduates to see their success as the beginning of their responsibility to the region and to use their knowledge to drive positive change.

The Pro-Chancellor also stressed the importance of USP remaining connected to Pacific realities and continuing to build a university that reflects and serves its people.

The graduation marks another step in USP’s mission to develop future leaders who will guide the Pacific toward a future of unity and progress.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.