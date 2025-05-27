USP Council to begin search for new VC and president

Professor Pal Ahluwalia (left), Siosiua Utoikamanu (right)

The University of the South Pacific Council, in a recent confidential session, has agreed to initiate the process to appoint the next Vice-Chancellor and President.

A Joint Committee of Council and Senate has been established to oversee the search.

In a statement, it says that this marks a key step in ensuring a leadership transition that aligns with the University’s long-term interests.

The confidential session was held during the 99th meeting of the USP Council that took place in Auckland, New Zealand, last week.

Described by the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Siosiua Utoikamanu, as a moment of reset, the meeting brought together leaders from all twelve member countries to reflect on USP’s future and recommit to its regional mission.

Utoikamanu says this was not just a meeting to govern, but a chance to pause, reflect, and ask hard questions.

The Council received and endorsed the University’s audited financial statements for 2024, approved salary adjustments for staff at the Tonga, Samoa, and Solomon Islands campuses, and considered a range of academic, student, and staff matters.

These included approval of a new Bachelor of Arts in Language Technology.

As the meeting concluded, the Pro-Chancellor reflected on the tone and substance of the discussions.

Council has reaffirmed its belief in USP.

