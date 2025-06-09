User awareness and quick reporting vital to stop fraud

Head of Mobile Financial Services at Digicel Fiji is urging mobile wallet users to report suspicious activities immediately, as quick action and user awareness remain critical in preventing financial loss from online scams.

Anup Kumar says the growing use of mobile wallets such as MyCash and M-Paisa has made digital transactions easier but it has also created new opportunities for scammers.

He highlighted this during National Scams Awareness Week.

He says that fraudsters often trick users into sharing personal identification numbers or one-time passwords allowing them to drain accounts or redirect funds.

Kumar stresses the need for continuous public awareness to help users recognize red flags and protect their money.

“I think it’s the awareness that needs to be created is we need to report it quickly. We can do a lot of things by putting transaction monitoring, we can put one time passwords, but it’s also about reporting it very quickly.”

Kumar highlights that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when government assistance was distributed digitally, Fiji saw a rapid rise in mobile wallet usage but also a spike in online scams.

He says the rise in mobile wallet scams and digital fraud remains a major concern.

