University calls for dedicated nurses in schools

Professor Shaista Shameem

The University of Fiji is urging the Education Ministry to assign a nurse to each school, aiming to address health and social challenges faced by students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem emphasizes the need for a holistic approach, incorporating health and education into the curriculum to promote better academic achievements.

According to Prof Shaista Shameem, having dedicated nurses on-site will provide invaluable support for students, allowing them to confide in these professionals about their physical and mental health needs.

Professor Shameem advocates for a shift, urging health and education to be seen as inseparable components of the curriculum.

She says that integrating health services into the educational environment, children can receive comprehensive care and support.

To facilitate this, Prof Shameem states that the University is reviewing its nursing curriculum and devising strategies to introduce relevant subjects.

She says that this emphasis on a school-based healthcare focus aims to equip graduate nurses with specialized skills, providing them with a competitive edge in pursuing employment opportunities, especially in remote communities in Fiji’s public health sector.

The VC states that the presence of nurses in schools will enable them to assess various aspects, such as ensuring adequate nutrition at home, identifying and addressing mental health concerns impacting educational performance, and safeguarding students against potential violence, abuse, and other social challenges.

Prof Shameem says that the University is committed to working to ensure that the government prioritizes the placement of nurses in schools.