Tourism Fiji NZ wraps landmark campaign

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]

Tourism Fiji New Zealand has successfully concluded its inaugural content partnership with the esteemed NZ House & Garden magazine.

This integrated campaign featured a strategic mix of brand advertisements, sponsored content, eDM placements, editorial coverage, and social media activity.

The partnership has wrapped with a comprehensive six-page feature published across both print and digital platforms, including Stuff.co.nz.

This final instalment highlights editorial coverage inspired by a recent media family, showcasing a curated selection of relevant Fijian properties and experiences tailored to NZ House & Garden’s discerning audience.

NZ House & Garden maintains a readership of 379,000, with 43% of this audience intending to travel overseas within the next 12 months.

Their eDM database reaches just over 35,000 unique browsers each month across Stuff, Life & Style, in combination with magazine readership, equates to 4 million.

