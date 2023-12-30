Three-year-old is the latest drowning victim

Police are currently investigating the death of a three-year-old child who was found floating in their swimming pool along Princess Road in Suva.

The incident occurred at around 4pm yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu is again urging parents and guardians to tighten up their supervision roles during this festive season.

ACP Driu says a life has been lost despite numerous calls by authorities on close supervision of children and constant awareness releases over the media and officers home visits.

Police will be conducting an investigation on what transpired and caused the incident.