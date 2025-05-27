Termite infestation sparks concern

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the government is well aware of growing concerns about termite infestation.

Professor Prasad confirms that funding has been allocated for this issue in the budget for the past two financial years.

His comments follow concerns raised by the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji regarding termite damage at some of their schools in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sabha President, Arun Padarath, claims that despite making multiple requests for assistance, they have not received any concrete support from the Ministry of Education.

“To date, we have had to demolish two staff quarters because of the condition they were in, on the advice of Biosecurity. We repeat our plea for rehabilitation grants to urgently restore safe learning environments.”

However, the Finance Minister highlights that the issue has existed for many years, and funding is now being provided by the coalition government.

“Termites have been there for the last 10 to 15 years. Our government, for the first time, included funding in the budget.”

Professor Prasad says they are also working with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to explore effective solutions.

The government is proactively distributing bait stations to residences, particularly focusing on the Western Division and households earning under $30,000.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.