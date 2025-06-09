Tenants ousted over income breach

Six tenants were asked to leave Public Rental Board estates last year after their incomes rose above the $30,000 limit.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba said the board carries out income checks every six months to ensure tenants still qualify.

He explains some tenants own vehicles or run small businesses but many earn less than the threshold due to irregular or self-employed work.

“We house people who have small businesses or those earning below $30,000. Taxi drivers are one of the groups we normally accommodate. The fact that someone has a taxi does not necessarily mean they earn above the threshold.”

Naleba said during these reviews, tenants who exceed the income limit receive notices to vacate.

He stresses that owning a taxi or other assets does not always mean steady or high income. The board supports those with small businesses but still earning under $30,000.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad raised concerns about possible gaps in the system.

He is confident the PRB is addressing these issues with stronger policies.

Naleba reassures the public the board is working hard to keep the system fair and uphold government rules.

The PRB, according to Naleba remains committed to enforcing income limits and improving oversight so housing support reaches those who need it most.

