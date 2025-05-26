TAF prioritizes staff training

[Photo Credit: TAF.org.fiji]

The Telecommunication Authority of Fiji has been focusing on upskilling its staff by providing them opportunities to take part in various training programs.

While responding to questions raised by the Public Accounts Committee on the budget for these training programs, TAF Manager for HR, Corporate, and Finance, Waisele Latianara, says a disadvantage for them is funding.

Latianara says TAF received a budget of $165,000 in this financial year, specifically for specialised technical training for staff abroad, such as participation in international workshops, symposiums, and conferences facilitated by organisations like ITU, APT, and PITA.

He adds that a separate allocation of $6,000 is designated for local training.

“But we have been making use of the other budget for travelling, especially for our technical engineering staff. As their training requires overseas workshops, they attend the regulatory workshops and symposiums. This consists of training with the International Telecommunication Union, the Asia-Pacific Telecommunications and the Pacific and Asia-Pacific, which is the PETA training, Pacific Islands Telecommunication Association.”

This article is a correction of an article run by FBC News titled “TAF seeks more funding” last week.

In our article, FBC News had misquoted TAF Chief Executive Prit Chand, stating that they will be requesting over $165,000 in the new financial year to boost staff training and build capacity, especially in key technical areas.

However, Chand had stated that they received $6,000 for local training, and they have been utilising other budget allocations to meet training and capacity-building needs.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

