Survivors fear judgment: Dr Vaniqi

Cultural shame, judgmental attitudes from healthcare professionals, and lack of privacy in clinical settings are key barriers preventing survivors of gender-based violence from seeking help.

This has been highlighted by Dr. Lice Vaniqi during the Fiji Medical Association Central Mini Conference in Suva.

She states that many women, particularly in rural communities, do not disclose their abuse due to fear of being judged or exposed.

Dr. Vaniqi stressed that while physical abuse is often recognised, psychological and emotional violence remain largely misunderstood or dismissed by survivors and healthcare workers.

“Changing the mindset will take time, but it can be done. Remember, you can be the difference between life and death, safety and risk for a woman, a mother, and her newborn.”

Dr Vaniqi emphasises the need for all health professionals to undergo training in empathy, confidentiality, and survivor-centred care.

She says that self-awareness among health workers is crucial to avoid projecting personal or cultural biases onto patients.

