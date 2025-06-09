Sugar crush surge brings early economic gains

The sugar industry is seeing a strong start to the crushing season, with the three mills collectively processing 164,807 tonnes of cane as of Monday this week.

This is an increase of 25,748 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The minister for multi-ethnic affairs and the sugar industry is assuring sugarcane farmers across the country that the government is doing everything possible to ensure a smooth harvesting season and uninterrupted cane supply to the mills.

Singh says while some initial mechanical and operational issues were encountered, as is typical in the early stages of the season, mill operations have since stabilized, and crushing is progressing efficiently.

He has also commended all industry stakeholders for their continued cooperation under the leadership of the new Permanent Secretary for the Sugar Industry.

He adds that an 18.5 percent increase in cane crushed early in the season means more income flowing into cane belt communities and stronger prospects for sugar exports.

The minister says following the successful passage of the national budget, he plans to visit farming communities across the country to discuss effective use of the grants and subsidies provided this year.

He also emphasized the importance of all stakeholders continuing to work collaboratively to ensure cane is harvested and delivered on time.

