Students found in possession of illicit drugs

The Fiji Police Force has reported that three students were allegedly in possession of drugs last week.

The first incident was reported at the Raiwaqa Police Station involving a 17-year-old student.

This student was allegedly in possession of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The second report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station, involving two students both aged 16-years after they were allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says incidents were reported by their teachers, adding the discovery of illicit substances in the possession on students, should be a concern to all.

ACP Driu is urging parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of getting involved in the illicit drug trade.