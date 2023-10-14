Students bid farewell to river baths with new ablution block

Wainiyavu Primary School aerial shot

The days of students at Wainiyavu Primary School in the highlands of Namosi bathing in the nearby river are now history, thanks to the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art ablution block.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu inaugurated the facility yesterday, marking a significant milestone in ensuring students’ hygiene and well-being.

Typhoid has been a persistent concern in the region and Dr.Lalabalavu highlighted that the new ablution block will play a vital role in promoting safe personal hygiene practices among the students.

“Just recently in a breakout of the typhoid disease and through this initiative, we believe it will immensely assist the Ministry of Health in terms of quality health care delivery and also to mitigate against infectious diseases.”

Head Teacher Viliame Vakamoce couldn’t hide his excitement as he recounts the heartwarming moment when students first experienced the new showers in the ablution block.

“Its amazing to see that the students sitting down on the floor and looking up at the shower as the water drips towards them, so they haven’t seen a shower before and the only way to take a bath is through the river. So most of them set fully wet on the floor staring at the shower.”

This remarkable project, with an investment exceeding $150,000, became a reality through a collaborative effort between the European Union, Vodafone ATH Foundation, VaiWai, and Rotary Pacific Water.

This funding demonstrates a commitment to improving sanitation and accessibility to clean water in the region.

The ablution block boasts separate facilities for girls and boys, each equipped with three toilets and a bathroom.

Notably, this is the first facility in Namosi to provide toilets and a bathroom for people with disabilities, underlining the commitment to inclusivity.

Wainiyavu Primary School, nestled deep in the interior of Namosi, is home to 104 students who will now have access to improved hygiene and sanitation facilities.