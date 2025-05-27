Starlink internet project commissioned in Kubulau

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Kubulau in Bua is latest remote district to receive satellite internet connectivity, which will enhance connectivity and improve service delivery.

This follows the official commissioning of the Starlink Satellite Internet Project at the Kubulau Government Station.

Kubulau is one of ten remote government stations selected for the project due to its geographical isolation and its key role in coordinating essential government functions.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative is expected to strengthen communication between government officers and the communities they serve.

To complement the rollout, a financial literacy training session was also conducted for villagers from nearby communities, including Nadivakarua, Nakorovou, Natokalau, Kiobo, and Waisa.

The training, delivered in partnership with the Reserve Bank of Fiji, focused on digital financial services, personal finance management, and economic participation.

This also aims to support digital inclusion and resilience-building in rural areas through improved access to technology and essential services.

The project is funded under the UNDP Pacific’s Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific Programme and implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.