Government launches sugar rescue plan

A Special Committee will review Fiji’s sugar industry to secure its long-term future.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka state sugar production has declined since 2006 and the sector depends too much on government support.

He says it is time to rethink the industry and called on all sides to work together to find real solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is not just a procedural motion, it is a necessary and urgent step to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians, restore confidence in our sugar industry that started 149 years ago, restore confidence in the industry and our export and chart a sustainable path forward for one of the most historic, significant sectors of our economy.”

Opposition MPs supported the move. Virendra Lal raised concerns over labour shortages and farming costs.

“So there are many factors that are affecting, and I’m very humbly requesting the committee to look into and talk to these farmers, and I’m sure if we improve on this, the farmers will come back.”

Faiyaz Koya backed the motion but called for more opposition voices.

“Let’s stop the blame game.We cannot continue this blame game. Let’s learn from the past, consider the interests of the nation and the people and move forward. This is about the future.”

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu urged everyone to stop the blame game and focus on saving the industry.

The Committee will talk to farmers, landowners, exporters, and community leaders. It will report back to Parliament in November.

The sugar industry supports 200,000 Fijians, making the committee’s work critical to many families and the economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.