Six take plea over Lakeba marijuana case

Six men charged with the illegal possession of marijuana in Lakeba in June took their pleas today.

Jone Vakarisi, Elia Marau, Sekove Tikoiserea, Paula Draunidalo, and Jokini Deni appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court on a charge of possession of illicit drugs, relating to 139.6 grams of marijuana.

The fifth accused, Nikotimo Vasuturaga, was issued a bench warrant after failing to attend court today.

Elia Marau pleaded not guilty to the charge, while the remaining accused pleaded guilty.

Marau told the court that he was not forced into his decision, and the State Prosecution has sought time to file the summary of facts.

The matter has been adjourned to January 20 next year for mention.

