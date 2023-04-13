Setup of ICAO office comes with great benefits

Theresa Levestam with members of ICAO

The establishment of an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) office in Fiji would be very beneficial, says CAAF CEO Theresa Levestam.

Earlier in the week, ICAO announced its plans to setup an office in Nadi during the opening of the regional master planning course, which is underway.

Levestam says having an ICAO office in the country will not only bring the Pacific region closer to the global aviation community but also create opportunities for capacity building, skills development, and knowledge transfer.

“It would be a very major milestone to actually have a United Nations aviation body or liaison officer here in Fiji. It will enable us to have easier contact and be able to tap into training, funding, and assistance as required.”

Levestam says Fiji would be the ideal place to have the ICAO office, as we are the hub of the Pacific.

This would also be a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which prioritize sustainable economic growth and improved access to essential services such as air travel.