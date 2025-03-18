Saukuru supports new random drug testing venture

Minister for Sports Jese Saukuru has welcomed an initiative by a Fijian national who had been residing abroad for random drug testing during sports events.

The minister says that he had a meeting with Ratu Manasa Radrotini while in New Zealand, and now Radrotini has registered a business in the country.

Radrotini obtained a license for drug testing following studies in New Zealand and is hoping to use his expertise in various sectors in Fiji, including sports.

The Naitasiri lad believes there is no better time to bring this support to the country, as the drug problem persists.

“I studied drug tests courses in New Zealand for saliva and urine, and testing is done for the safety of people in workplaces, sports venues, and schools, and I want to bring back this knowledge to help our people.”

Sports Minister Jese Saukuru says further discussion will take place as the Ministry is also ramping up its anti-doping agency called Drug-free Sports.

“We already spoke with him in New Zealand when we were there, and we welcome the idea of him registering his own business.”

Saukuru says a secretariat dedicated to drug-free sports in Fiji is expected to be established soon.

The minister says this body will be responsible for administering drug tests in various sporting disciplines.

