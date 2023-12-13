Sanday appointed as Independent Review Lead

Colonel Rtd James Sanday [Photo: Supplied]

Colonel Retired James Sanday has been appointed as the Independent Review Lead for the Government’s National Security and Defence Review.

The announcement has been made by Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua says Sanday has an impressive history of service to Fiji and the character of utmost integrity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Sanday will commence on his role in early 2024 and will report directly to the Minister and the National Security Council.

The Minister says that Sanday will have full discretion to undertake the review in accordance with the Terms of Reference set by the government.

“Mr Sanday’s guardians will be instrumental in shaping the review reflect our unique Fijian identity and values. His role is not just administrative it represents our collective aspirations to forge a future that is secure, inclusive and resonate with the ethos of our nation.”

Tikoduadua says the review will undertake extensive consultations with the public, government stakeholders and civil society organisations.

He stresses the importance of community engagement as a key priority to ensure the review reflects the diversity of all Fijians.

Meanwhile, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai acknowledges the need to carry out this review.

“I think with the current intention now by the current government to have this review is appropriate and it’s something that we need in terms of the government actually helping the defence space within the country to actually have a defence framework that can actually help the RFMF to actually define it’s responsibility.”

Ro Jone states that the RFMF has a strategic plan in place but it has not been guided by a defence review or a national security strategy.

The RFMF Commander says now that they have been provided the opportunity it will also allow them to review their role and strategic plan and see how best they can fit into the framework of the coalition government.