Sabha urges school-based moral education

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is calling for stronger moral education in schools to address emerging national issues such as the drug crisis.

President Arun Padarath emphasizes the urgent need for collective awareness and action to safeguard the well-being of the community.

He expressed deep concern over the involvement of children in drug abuse and trafficking, describing it as deeply disturbing.

Padarath notes that schools are increasingly being affected by these troubling developments.

“This is a national issue at the moment. The alarming rise in drug abuse and trafficking is a growing concern. It is even more disturbing that children are being used in this network.”

He says that we must strengthen our commitment to moral education and community vigilance to prevent this issue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledges that the Narcotics Bureau currently faces challenges, but they are confident that these issues will be addressed in the next few years.

“We have set up a Narcotics Bureau. As you may read in the news, there are challenges, but this is the first time we are putting additional funding into it. More people are now involved and exposed, and the government is deeply committed to tackling this crisis that has gripped the country.”

He expresses confidence that with continued effort, resources, and strategic planning, these challenges will be effectively addressed in the coming years.

