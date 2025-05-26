Sabha condemns rise in domestic violence

The President of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha has publicly condemned the growing issue of domestic violence.

Arun Padarath says it is becoming a widespread and alarming problem in society, calling for urgent attention and collective action to address and eradicate this serious violation of human rights.

He adds that the Sabha firmly believes in the importance of women’s empowerment and the need to uphold equal respect for all members of society.

Padarath emphasises that these values are fundamental to building a just and inclusive community.

“The other issue affecting us at the moment, which we read about frequently in the papers, is domestic violence, especially against women and children. This remains a serious issue in our society. We are a samaj that believes in nari shakti and equal respect for all.”

He says that through education in moral values, we can help instil in young minds a strong understanding that violence in any form is unacceptable.

Padarath adds that by teaching respect, empathy, and compassion from an early age, we can nurture a generation that rejects aggression and embraces peaceful and respectful ways of resolving conflicts.

