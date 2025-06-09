Rotuma hosts largest ever Mamasa ceremony

The island of Rotuma witnessed its largest traditional welcoming ceremony, known as Mamasa, with over 120 visitors receiving this special honour.

Mamasa, a customary practice, is traditionally performed for first-time visitors to Rotuma.

Mafua Lorenzo Fonmoa says it serves a dual purpose. Firstly it is to warmly welcome guests and secondly to ensure their safety during their stay on the island.

Fonmoa says the ceremony involves the presentation of a tefua, a traditional garland, along with scented oil and perfume, which are key elements used in the ritual.

“This is the largest mamasa ceremony we have done here in Rotuma, we used to do mamasa for either 10 other 20, not more than that. This is history for us.”

Among those honoured was Matai Sadrata, who shared that receiving the Mamasa was a great honour and a meaningful welcome to the island.

The recent delegation is part of the Rotuma Youth Festival, which began this morning.

The community’s vibrant display of culture through Mamasa highlights their commitment to preserving traditions while fostering a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.

