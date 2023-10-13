Ro Teimumu appointed as chair of TSLS

Ro Teimumu Kepa

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has made significant changes to its board leadership.

Ro Teimumu Kepa has been appointed as the new board chair while Nilesh Lal and Kirti Patel have assumed roles as board directors.

Doctor Penuel Immanuel has been reappointed.

Ro Teimumu, a prominent figure in politics made history in 2014 as the first Fijian woman to serve as Leader of the Opposition.

She has a notable political career including her role as the Education Minister in the then SDL government.

Nilesh Lal, Executive Director of Dialogue Fiji brings expertise in democratic consolidation, electoral processes and media politics.

He holds a wealth of experience in the tertiary education sector.

Kirti Patel, a former member of the Government’s Fiscal Review Committee has contributed to discussions on governance, poverty, economy and other critical issues.

Dr Immanuel, a seasoned Specialist Physician in Internal Medicine has extensive experience in healthcare including medical admissions, cardiac screening and specialist clinics.

She is also actively involved in various healthcare boards and councils.

The TSLS CEO Doctor Hasmukh Lal has expressed confidence that these new appointees would provide valuable expertise and strategic direction to the organization.

The outgoing Board Chair Rakesh Ram and board member Vijendra Singh were acknowledged for their contributions during their tenure, which led to key achievements for TSLS.