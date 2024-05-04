Tuvusa, Rabaleira are the best

Marist Brothers High School’s Othniel Tuvusa and Resina Rabaleira of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School are the best overall athletes of the Fiji Finals.

Amazingly, both are from the sub-junior grade, and their performances ensures the competition is guaranteed more of them in the years to come.

Tuvusa, a sensation at the event this year, won gold in the 100 metres, 200m and the 4 x 100m relay.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabaleira also won three golds, one each in the 800m, 1500m and the 4 x 400m relay.

They also won the best sub-junior athlete titles.

Marist won the overall title in the sub-junior, with five golds, one silver and three-bronzes.

For the girls, MGM won taking out seven gold, two silver, one bronze medal.

The best athlete in boys’ junior grade went to Ebenezer Saukuru of Marist.

He helped MBHS win the grade finishing with six golds, two silvers and two-bronze.

Suva Grammar School won the junior girls’ grade with three-gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Hephizhiba Tuimanono of SGS was named the best athlete.

Mesake Turuva of Natabua High School won the best male athlete in the Intermediate boys grade.

MBHS won the overall inter title, while MGM won the girls.

Leila Sanday and Lidia Waqarapoa, both of MGM were best female athletes in the grade.

Marist also won the senior grade with three golds four-silver and a.bronze.

Peni Bulikiobo of Holy Cross was the best male athlete.

ACS led by best athlete, Domotila Naita, won the senior title with three-gold, one silver and a bronze.