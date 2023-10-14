Ro Filipe Tuisawau takes helm as leader of government business

Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed Ro Filipe Tuisawau, the Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services, as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

The announcement was made following Rabuka’s nomination, as per Standing Order 3 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Rabuka also informed Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of his decision.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says Ro Filipe’s selection for this role is driven by his extensive experience as a Parliamentarian and particularly given his tenure as the Opposition Whip from 2020 to 2022.

In his new position, Ro Filipe will be responsible for guiding the government’s legislative agenda, fostering cooperation among government members, and ensuring the smooth functioning of parliamentary affairs.

He replaces the outgoing Leader of Government Business, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, who has contributed significantly to the government’s operations during her tenure.

Prime Minister Rabuka expressed his appreciation for her dedicated service and commitment to the nation.

The Prime Minister is confident that with Ro Filipe leading government business, government will continue to progress in achieving its development goals and addressing the urgent needs of its citizens.