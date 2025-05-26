Resort adopts full recycling program

[Source: Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited/ Facebook]

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has become the first resort along the Coral Coast to fully implement the “I Recycle” program by Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited.

The launch coincided with the International Day for Biological Diversity and is part of a broader effort to protect Fiji’s ecosystems from the growing threat of pollution and poor waste management.

The “I Recycle” program aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills through structured recycling systems, supported by data collection and community engagement.

[Source: Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited/ Facebook]

While Outrigger has previously partnered with WRFL on recycling initiatives, this latest move represents a full-scale integration of the program into the resort’s daily operations.

Recycling bins have been installed in guest rooms and public areas, a bottling plant has been introduced to reduce the use of single-use plastics and a new on-site bottle crusher has been set up to process glass waste.



[Source: Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited/ Facebook]

Outrigger General Manager Darren Shaw said the resort’s expanded recycling efforts are focused on reducing landfill waste, conserving natural resources and encouraging broader participation in sustainable practices.

WRFL Director and CEO Amitesh Deo said Outrigger’s adoption of the program sets an important example for the tourism industry and demonstrates that sustainability can be embedded into core business operations.

He said the program provides a practical model that other resorts can follow as the sector moves toward more responsible waste management.

The initiative supports the broader campaign by WRFL and the Pacific Recycling Foundation to transform recycling practices in Fiji by partnering with key sectors such as tourism.

