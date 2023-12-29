Refrain from splashing water on moving vehicles warns LTA

The Land Transport Authority is issuing a stern warning to the public against the unsafe act of splashing water on moving or passing vehicles.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says this dangerous and reckless behavior, often witnessed during celebratory periods, poses a significant threat to road safety, and the Authority is calling on all Fijians to exercise caution and responsibility.

He says the tradition of splashing water on vehicles, particularly during festive seasons, has unfortunately become synonymous with celebrations.

However, the LTA is urging individuals to consider the potential consequences of their actions.

Rokosawa is also calling on parents and guardians to be more attentive and vigilant regarding the activities of their children during this period.

The LTA emphasizes the importance of monitoring children’s whereabouts and activities at all times to prevent any involvement in dangerous roadside behaviors.

The Authority is actively collaborating with the Fiji Police Force through its joint enforcement operations to curb these dangerous and reckless roadside behaviors during the festive season.