Rayalu questions his staff on deliverables

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu questions his executive staff whether their plans aims to reduce the poverty rate on I-Taukei communities.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics 2019-2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey confirms 29.9 percent of Fijians, or about 258,000 individuals in 45,724 households, lived under the Basic Needs Poverty Line of $41.91 per adult equivalent per week.

While launching the Ministry’s 2023-2024 Costed Operational Plan, Rayalu reminded his staff that this can be addressed as the i-Taukei own about 90 percent of the land.

Rayalu says with the help of the Ministry, they can guide landowners to produce income generating activities that can help reduce this poverty percentage.

“I want to challenge you, the i-Taukei own 90 percent of the land in this country. Why are we poor? I’ll leave you with that question, and I want you to ponder upon this question. Despite i-Taukei owning more than 90 percent of the land in this country, we remain the poorest lot. Why? This is where I want you to focus.”



Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu [middle] while launching the Ministry’s 2023-2024 Costed Operational Plan [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Rayalu says despite the funds and the support from the government, the Ministry still cannot get the people out of poverty.

“Ask yourself, whether the plans you are making are effective plans, whether it’s taking people out of poverty or not. If it is not then you need to change it. You need to change the way you think, change the way you do things because at the end of the day, this is what we are targeting to get people out of poverty. If you can’t get people out of poverty through the policies or through the plans that you are making then you shouldn’t be here, you are wasting your time here.”

Rayalu reminded the senior staff to communicate the plan to every staff member within the Ministry through the Divisional Business Plan and their Individual Work Plan.

The Costed Operational Plan 2023–2024 advances a holistic approach to address the challenges farmers and farming communities’ encounter, which are at the center of the Ministry’s efforts in this endeavor.

He advised the Ministry staff that the specified targets outlined in the 2023-2024 Costed Operational Plan could only be successfully achieved with their continued support and commitment.

The Ministry aims for an agricultural sector that is more resilient and sustainable.