Rain sparks flash flood warnings

A heavy rain warning remains in effect for the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

This also includes the eastern half of Viti Levu, Serua, Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Ra, Rakiraki and Tavua.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue tonight with conditions gradually easing to showers by tomorrow.

The warning that was previously in place for the western half of Viti Levu as well as the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups has now been cancelled.

The current weather conditions are due to a trough of low pressure moving slowly eastward across the country.

This system is expected to move out of Fiji by Sunday. At the same time, a southwesterly to northerly wind flow continues to influence weather patterns over the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that continued heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, informal settlements and business districts.

Some roads and irish crossings may become impassable due to rising water levels, while urban centres with poor drainage could experience surface flooding.

Visibility on the roads is also expected to be reduced during periods of intense rainfall.

Forecasters maintain a moderate level of confidence in this outlook and are advising the public to remain vigilant, take necessary safety measures and keep following weather updates.

