Rabuka’s visit normal says Ro Jone

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Ro Jone Kalouniwai, states that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s anticipated visit to the Queen Elizabeth Barracks tomorrow is a normal process.

The Commander was asked about the significance of this visit, as it marks Rabuka’s first official entry to the RFMF barracks since taking office.

“We’ve always done it; we’ve always accorded these official visits by the Prime Minister, by the President. It’s something that’s part of the tradition and protocols within the RFMF.”

Rabuka will also be visiting the RFMF Headquarters in Domain and and the Stanley Brown Naval base.