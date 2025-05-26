Rabuka warns civil servants

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has warned all civil servants that their duty to serve does not end when they are out of uniform.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, he said public servants are paid monthly and must always act responsibly.

His warning follows a viral video involving Acting Corrections Service Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi, which is now under government investigation.

The Prime Minister cautioned that careless or irresponsible actions by any government worker could undermine public confidence in the entire civil service.

“I always say whatever is said to us in the military, including the government officials, that we are civil servants and we are paid monthly. We are not paid hourly, some say they are off duty – no, we are on duty 8 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether you’re in uniform or not in uniform, you are still working, you are still paid.”

Rabuka’s tough message makes it clear that all public officials must act responsibly and honorably, or face consequences.

The Prime Minister’s warning makes it clear that civil servants must uphold integrity at all times, as their actions directly impact government trust amid ongoing investigations.

