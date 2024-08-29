Rabuka pledges stronger ties with American Samoa

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that Fiji is ready to collaborate with American Samoa and other non-self-governing Pacific Island Countries and Territories on areas of mutual interest.

During a meeting with the Governor of American Samoa, Lemanu, in Tonga yesterday, Rabuka expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss potential bilateral and regional cooperation.

Rabuka also notes the potential for collaboration between Fiji and American Samoa across various sectors, citing existing agreements that reflect a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

He states that as neighbors sharing the same ocean, Fiji and American Samoa face common environmental and social challenges that can be addressed through joint efforts.

Rabuka discussed the ongoing review of the Pacific Islands Forum’s (PIF) Regional Architecture, which affects membership categories.

He expressed hope that this review will be completed before the next PIF Leaders’ meeting in Solomon Islands in 2025.