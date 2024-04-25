Push for preparedness committees

Commissioner Central, Josefo Navuku

The National Disaster Management Office is pushing for all communities around the country to have an active disaster preparedness committee.

Commissioner Central, Josefo Navuku stressed this at a workshop with community leaders from around the central division to formulate a community-based disaster risk management policy as a guide to strengthening disaster readiness.

Navuku admits the lack of readiness because of limited guiding policies and the absence of preparedness committees.

“The overall objective of the NDMO and the Ministry is for all communities, regardless of where you are—on the island, in the highlands, in informal settlements, or in the municipal councils—to have a disaster preparedness committee and a disaster management system in place.”

Navuku says not all committees are actively preparing their communities for emerging disasters.

“While on paper the villages are required to have disaster committees, some have communities in place, but they have not been meeting regularly.”

The Commissioner Central is calling on people to always be ready.