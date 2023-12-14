PRF gears up for rural outreach

Founder and Director of the foundation Amitesh Deo

Women, waste pickers and members of the LGBTQ community will now have enhanced waste management capabilities, thanks to a new vehicle presented to the Pacific Recycling Foundation.

Amitesh Deo, Founder and Director of the foundation, expresses that the new vehicle will enable them to fulfill their mission of promoting sustainable waste management practices throughout Fiji.

The assistance will significantly contribute to expanding their services, particularly in reaching more communities in rural settings.

“The resources are very challenging, so today we have been given a vehicle to help us with the implementation of our programs, especially in village and rural communities.”



[ Source: Supplied ]

Asco Motors emphasizes their commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability, stating that corporates like Asco and organizations like the Pacific Recycling Foundation can make a difference.



They invite other partners to join them, emphasizing the importance of making a positive impact beyond monetary gains.

“Yes, we have to make money, but more importantly, we have to make a difference.”



The Pacific Recycling Foundation welcomes collaborations with any organization and calls on the public to appreciate individuals contributing to waste management in our communities.