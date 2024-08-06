President Murmu impressed by Fiji's warm welcome

India President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the traditional welcome ceremony in Suva today the

India President Droupadi Murmu says there is a vital role to be played in the preserving of cultural traditions.

While speaking at the traditional welcome ceremony in Suva today, she commended the yaqona ceremony as a great expression of hospitality.

President Murmu states that while embracing modernity, it is critical to continue honoring cultural heritage, which is integral to our identity.

She also expressed her gratitude to the government for a warm welcome.