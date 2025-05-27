President backs tourism project in Vanua Levu

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has backed a major World Bank-funded initiative aimed at strengthening sustainable tourism development in Vanua Levu.

The President was briefed on the Na Vualiku Project during a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka at State House yesterday.

The Na Vualiku Project aims to improve infrastructure, boost private sector engagement, and promote environmental sustainability across targeted tourism sites in the Northern Division.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is leading implementation, with support from the Fiji Roads Authority, Fiji Airports Limited, and the Savusavu Town Council.

Key investments include resilient infrastructure, nature-based attractions, and improved waste and sewage systems.

The initiative also seeks to empower Fijian women in the tourism industry.

The President also welcomed the update and reaffirmed his full support for the project.

