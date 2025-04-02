Prasad demands probe into temple vandalism

[ Source: National Federation Party ]

Police must immediately investigate and take action following the desecration of the Holy Ramayana at a Labasa temple.

This call has been made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

He stated that the desecration of the Holy Ramayana at the Vunicuicui Shiv Mandir, at a time when Hindus are involved in daily prayers each night to mark the birth of Lord Rama, must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that the desecration of the Holy Ramayana or indeed any holy scripture of all religions is clearly sacrilege and a serious crime.

This, he states is inexcusable, intolerable and unforgivable.

Prof Prasad emphasized that what we need is for our multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country to not be ruined by social and moral decay brought about by racial and religious intolerance.

He further stated that religious intolerance of any kind cannot and must never be condoned.

The Minister said that the desecration of the Holy Ramayana, at a time when its significance and the values of truth, justice, and righteousness are being preached every night to mark the birth of Lord Rama, naturally causes emotional anger.

Prof Prasad also noted that incidents like this ignite perceptions and give rise to racial connotations especially at a time when the country has embarked on a healing process through the work of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.