Prasad acknowledges US support

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [2nd from right] meets Alexia Latortue

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledges the ongoing partnership with the United States.

Prasad highlighted this during his meeting yesterday with Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development at the US Department of Treasury, where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

This meeting occurred on the margins of the 2023 World Bank/IMF Annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

During the discussion, Prasad also requested support for addressing the vulnerability of small island developing states and Fiji’s challenges in accessing climate financing.

He emphasizes Fiji’s belief in regional solidarity as the key to addressing new challenges in the region, such as geo-strategic competition, climate change, and the unique challenges of smallness, geographical distance from major markets, and a narrow economic base.

The Finance Minister stressed the importance of multilateral institutions and development partners focusing on investments in regional public goods that benefit the Pacific people at large.