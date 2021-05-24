Electoral Commission dismisses allegations

The Electoral Commission has reassured it will continue to operate and discharge its roles and functions under the Constitution and Electoral Laws.

This is in response to Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudry’s claims, published in the Fiji Times, that the Commission is not operating at the moment due to the absence of a Chair.

The Commission stated that under section five of the Electoral Act, a quorum is formed by at least four members of the Commission and, as such, the roles and functions of the EC continue to be discharged.

These members are Simione Naiduki, Jay Lal, Kavita Raniga, Margot Jenkins, and Selina Lee Wah.

The Commission says it expects the Fiji Times to properly verify information before publishing it.

The commission members work on a part-time basis, and this clarification can therefore be made by the Supervisor of Elections.

The state entity is urging news organizations and political parties to exercise diligence when making such reports and statements.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Times.