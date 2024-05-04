Drua set for tonight

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua is all set to face one of their biggest opponent, Brumbies tonight.

The side have been positive throughout this week and is anticipating a thrilling showdown.

Head coach Mick Byrne says that they will do their best as they hope to feature in the last eight again this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you get to this part of the season and you find yourself-who you are and you know what’s coming up and what’s happening around you than the final becomes a reality and that’s the reality for us now”

The Fijian Drua is set to face Brumbies at 9.35 tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.