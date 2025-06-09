Police hunt driver after body found near Wailevu

Police are looking for a driver linked to a suspected hit-and-run along the Seaqaqa–Labasa Highway near Wailevu.

A man’s body was found early Sunday morning, lying motionless by the roadside.

A truck driver, heading to Labasa from Savusavu, was one of the first to arrive at the scene around 5am.

Article continues after advertisement

He said two government vehicles were already there. The drivers, who were on their way to Taveuni, asked him to stay at the scene while they continued.

The truck driver then called his wife, who informed the police.

Officers later arrived and removed the body.

Police said the man had visible injuries, believed to be from the crash.

He was taken to Labasa Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Investigations are underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.