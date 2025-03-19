Police confiscate three tonnes of marijuana

[File Photo]

Police have confiscated nearly three tonnes of marijuana plants in the first half of this month alone, with Kadavu being a key location under Operation Sasamaki.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that the street value of these drugs is in the millions.

Commissioner Tudravu says fifteen marijuana farms were raided in Kadavu as part of Operation Sasamaki, resulting in the seizure of close to three tonnes of drugs.

Seven arrests have been made in Kadavu, including a village Turaga ni Koro, who is among those charged and now in custody.

“I am committed to addressing the drug situation by disrupting the supply chain at its source. I instructed our team to proactively pursue the suppliers and cultivators rather than waiting for information, applying pressure to those involved.”

Meanwhile, thirty people have been arrested so far this month for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Police stress they will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved, striving to eradicate drugs from our communities.

